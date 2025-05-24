Uttarakhand's Urban Challenges and Development Plans Unveiled at NITI Aayog Meeting

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the urgent need to address urban drainage problems, stemming from rapid urbanization, at the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi. He proposed the formulation of a national-level plan to tackle these challenges.

Dhami also highlighted efforts to increase irrigation in the state's mountainous regions by connecting glacier-fed and rain-fed rivers. He called for including lift irrigation in the 'PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' guidelines and shared plans for adventure and eco-tourism initiatives.

Looking forward, Dhami announced major events such as the Maa Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and the Kumbh Mela, requesting support to ensure success. The focus remains on sustainable development with an emphasis on innovation and geothermal energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)