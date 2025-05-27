Russian forces have gained control of four villages in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, marking a significant setback for Ukrainian defenses, confirmed by local governor Oleh Hryhorov. These developments come after Ukraine had previously used Sumy as a base to seize parts of Russia's adjacent Kursk region last year.

The governor reported on social media that villages including Novenke, Basivka, Veselivka, and Zhuravka have been occupied, with residents evacuated earlier. During Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to the Kursk region, he reiterated the need for a 'buffer zone' along the Russian border.

As Russia expands its control in the region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cautioned about Moscow's plans for continued offensives. Despite localized Ukrainian resistance, Russian attacks, supported by drones and ground troops, have increased, intensifying the conflict as it remains spread across multiple strategic fronts.