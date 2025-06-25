Global Developments: From Trump to Tropical Storms

President Donald Trump clarified that while China can continue buying Iranian oil, U.S. sanctions remain unchanged. This follows Trump's order for bombings on Iranian nuclear sites and his encouragement for China to purchase U.S. crude oil.

Research reveals naturally-regenerating forests often overlooked in climate policy can significantly aid carbon absorption. This could impact efforts to reach net-zero emissions by harnessing these secondary forests' full potential, as scientists suggest tapping into this resource could reshape environmental strategies.

The Greek island of Chios faces relentless wildfires, prompting massive firefighting efforts and emergency declarations. More than 400 firefighters and several aircraft have been deployed to contain the threat in northeastern Greece, showcasing the persistent challenges in dealing with natural disasters.

