Bhiwandi Nizampur Unveils Ambitious Budget for 2026-27

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra has unveiled a budget of Rs 1,179.10 crore for 2026-27, showcasing significant investments in infrastructure, education, and welfare.

Key initiatives include a Rs 25 crore allocation for a 100 MLD water supply project under AMRUT 2.0, alongside Rs 3.50 crore set aside for hiring skilled staff in fire and technical divisions. With a substantial focus on social welfare, 5 per cent of surplus income has been dedicated to schemes supporting women, children, and vulnerable populations.

The budget also emphasizes education and transport, with Rs 4 crore earmarked for municipal school repairs and Rs 5 crore allocated for PM e-buses. Additional plans include Rs 10 crore for GIS-based property mapping for improved tax assessments. Main revenue sources include GST grants and capital income, while expenditures focus on revenue works and salaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)