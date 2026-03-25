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Bhiwandi Nizampur Unveils Ambitious Budget for 2026-27

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra announced a Rs 1,179.10 crore budget for 2026-27, focusing on infrastructure, education, and transportation. Key allocations include Rs 25 crore for water projects, Rs 4 crore for school repairs, and funds for welfare schemes benefiting women and vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:36 IST
Bhiwandi Nizampur Unveils Ambitious Budget for 2026-27
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The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra has unveiled a budget of Rs 1,179.10 crore for 2026-27, showcasing significant investments in infrastructure, education, and welfare.

Key initiatives include a Rs 25 crore allocation for a 100 MLD water supply project under AMRUT 2.0, alongside Rs 3.50 crore set aside for hiring skilled staff in fire and technical divisions. With a substantial focus on social welfare, 5 per cent of surplus income has been dedicated to schemes supporting women, children, and vulnerable populations.

The budget also emphasizes education and transport, with Rs 4 crore earmarked for municipal school repairs and Rs 5 crore allocated for PM e-buses. Additional plans include Rs 10 crore for GIS-based property mapping for improved tax assessments. Main revenue sources include GST grants and capital income, while expenditures focus on revenue works and salaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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