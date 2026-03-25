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Countdown to Noida International Airport Inauguration

Preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport by Prime Minister Modi are nearly complete. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the project symbolizes Uttar Pradesh's development, aiming to boost investment and employment. Enhanced security and logistics are in place for the inaugural ceremony on March 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida/Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:57 IST
Countdown to Noida International Airport Inauguration
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Preparations are in the final stages for the inauguration ceremony of Noida International Airport, scheduled for March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Uttar Pradesh government emphasized that all departments are working tirelessly to ensure smooth proceedings, according to a statement from Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts have been instrumental in bringing this ambitious project to fruition. It stands as a testament to development within the state and aims to cement Uttar Pradesh as a new hub for investment and economic growth.

Comprehensive security measures, traffic management plans, and logistical arrangements are in place to handle the large turnout. Constant monitoring from a control room and a high attendance of influential figures are anticipated, underscoring the project's significance in striving towards a one-trillion-dollar economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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