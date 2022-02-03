Left Menu

Soccer-France bids for 2025 women’s Euros

France hosted 24 teams at the last women’s World Cup, which was held across nine venues with the opening match in Paris and the final in Lyon.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:05 IST
Soccer-France bids for 2025 women's Euros
France announced on Thursday that it was bidding to host the 2025 European Women's Championship, formally entering a crowded field to secure the tournament. France first announced an interest last November but the country's football federation officially confirmed its candidacy in a statement, saying its bid would "be based in particular on the success of the organisation of the Women's World Cup in France in 2019".

Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine and a joint Scandinavian bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden are also in the race to host the 16-team event, with the winning bid expected to be selected at the end of this year. France hosted 24 teams at the last women's World Cup, which was held across nine venues with the opening match in Paris and the final in Lyon. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

