Left Menu

India trying to "avoid" Belarus in football friendly amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

India are trying to avoid playing Belarus in a friendly football match on March 26 after the country entangled itself in Russias invasion of Ukraine by extending support to it. Since FIFA has not suspended Belarus, there is no automatic cancellation of the friendly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:09 IST
India trying to "avoid" Belarus in football friendly amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • Country:
  • India

India are trying to ''avoid'' playing Belarus in a friendly football match on March 26 after the country entangled itself in Russia's invasion of Ukraine by extending support to it. India were to take on Bahrain on March 23 and efforts are on to replace Belarus with another country for the March 26 game in Manama amid a global sporting boycott of Russia and, in some cases, Belarus on the International Olympic Committee's call. ''We are trying to avoid Belarus if possible in the light of these developments. We are trying to get another team for the second friendly on March 26 in Manama,'' an All India Football Federation (AIFF) source told PTI. ''Since not many days are left it can be difficult and we are also trying to have Bahrain back-to-back. There is some confusion. ''Since FIFA has not suspended Belarus, there is no automatic cancellation of the friendly. If Belarus is banned by FIFA we cannot play them. But, as of now, the match against Belarus is still on,'' he added. FIFA has suspended Russia but has not announced any such measure for Belarus as yet. The games against Bahrain and Belarus are a part of India's preparation for the Asian Cup final round qualifiers in Kolkata in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022