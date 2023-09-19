Newcastle fan stabbed 3 times in Milan ahead of UEFA Champions League opener
- Country:
- Italy
— A Newcastle United fan is reportedly in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan ahead of a UEFA Champions League match in the Italian city.
Italian media reports that a 58-year-old man was stabbed three times — once in the back and twice in the arm.
The incident happened in the popular, bar-strewn area of Milan called Navigli, shortly after midnight (2200 GMT) on Monday.
It is not known whether it occurred during a clash between rival soccer fans or was a separate incident.
AC Milan hosts Newcastle later Tuesday in their Champions League opener.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navigli
- Italian
- Newcastle
- Milan
- AC Milan
- Champions League
- UEFA Champions League
ALSO READ
Italian DJ arrested in Goa for possessing drugs worth Rs 55 lakh
Motor racing-Sainz thanks Milan police after attempted watch theft
Tennis-Alcaraz makes quick work of Italian to make U.S. Open quarter-finals
France must come clean on 1980 mystery plane crash - Italian ex-PM
Migrants not just numbers, Italian director says in Venice film