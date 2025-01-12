India vs Ireland Women's ODI: Mandhana's Bold Batting Call

India's cricket team captain, Smriti Mandhana, made a strategic decision to bat first after winning the toss in the second Women's ODI against Ireland on Sunday.

The Indian team remained unchanged for this match, while Ireland adjusted their lineup by including Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell in place of Una-Raymond Hoey and Aimee Maguire.

India is currently leading the series, having secured a victory by six wickets in the opening ODI.

