India vs Ireland Women's ODI: Mandhana's Bold Batting Call
India captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to bat in the second Women's ODI against Ireland. India retained their lineup, while Ireland made changes, introducing Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell. India leads the series after a six-wicket win in the first ODI.
Updated: 12-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:52 IST
India's cricket team captain, Smriti Mandhana, made a strategic decision to bat first after winning the toss in the second Women's ODI against Ireland on Sunday.
The Indian team remained unchanged for this match, while Ireland adjusted their lineup by including Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell in place of Una-Raymond Hoey and Aimee Maguire.
India is currently leading the series, having secured a victory by six wickets in the opening ODI.
