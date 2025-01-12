Left Menu

India vs Ireland Women's ODI: Mandhana's Bold Batting Call

India captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to bat in the second Women's ODI against Ireland. India retained their lineup, while Ireland made changes, introducing Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell. India leads the series after a six-wicket win in the first ODI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:52 IST
India vs Ireland Women's ODI: Mandhana's Bold Batting Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team captain, Smriti Mandhana, made a strategic decision to bat first after winning the toss in the second Women's ODI against Ireland on Sunday.

The Indian team remained unchanged for this match, while Ireland adjusted their lineup by including Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell in place of Una-Raymond Hoey and Aimee Maguire.

India is currently leading the series, having secured a victory by six wickets in the opening ODI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025