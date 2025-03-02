Left Menu

From Outlaw to Champion: Ryan Peake's Remarkable Golf Triumph

Ryan Peake, an ex-gang member and ex-convict, captured his first title at the New Zealand Open with an impressive five-under-par 66. His win is notable as it marks his debut season on the PGA Tour of Australasia after overcoming a tumultuous past, including a prison term for assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 11:04 IST
From Outlaw to Champion: Ryan Peake's Remarkable Golf Triumph

In a stunning transformation, Ryan Peake, once an outlaw motorcycle gang member and convict, clinched the New Zealand Open title with a five-under-par 66 score. This victory in Queenstown highlights a remarkable journey and marks Peake's first triumph in his debut season on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The Australian golfer, who served a five-year jail sentence for assault and was released in 2019, ended on a total of 23-under 261 after four rounds. Peake's victory, secured at the Millbrook Resort, was a result of a decisive birdie on the 17th and a nerve-wracking six-foot par putt on the final hole.

Peake, expressing immense joy, described the win as life-changing. Overcoming legal obstacles and a challenging past, Peake's return to golf was supported by coach Ritchie Smith while in prison. His triumph has not only earned him $1.12 million but also a spot in this year's British Open at Royal Portrush.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025