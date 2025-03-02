From Outlaw to Champion: Ryan Peake's Remarkable Golf Triumph

In a stunning transformation, Ryan Peake, once an outlaw motorcycle gang member and convict, clinched the New Zealand Open title with a five-under-par 66 score. This victory in Queenstown highlights a remarkable journey and marks Peake's first triumph in his debut season on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The Australian golfer, who served a five-year jail sentence for assault and was released in 2019, ended on a total of 23-under 261 after four rounds. Peake's victory, secured at the Millbrook Resort, was a result of a decisive birdie on the 17th and a nerve-wracking six-foot par putt on the final hole.

Peake, expressing immense joy, described the win as life-changing. Overcoming legal obstacles and a challenging past, Peake's return to golf was supported by coach Ritchie Smith while in prison. His triumph has not only earned him $1.12 million but also a spot in this year's British Open at Royal Portrush.

(With inputs from agencies.)