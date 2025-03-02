From Outlaw to Champion: Ryan Peake's Remarkable Golf Triumph
Ryan Peake, an ex-gang member and ex-convict, captured his first title at the New Zealand Open with an impressive five-under-par 66. His win is notable as it marks his debut season on the PGA Tour of Australasia after overcoming a tumultuous past, including a prison term for assault.
The Australian golfer, who served a five-year jail sentence for assault and was released in 2019, ended on a total of 23-under 261 after four rounds. Peake's victory, secured at the Millbrook Resort, was a result of a decisive birdie on the 17th and a nerve-wracking six-foot par putt on the final hole.
Peake, expressing immense joy, described the win as life-changing. Overcoming legal obstacles and a challenging past, Peake's return to golf was supported by coach Ritchie Smith while in prison. His triumph has not only earned him $1.12 million but also a spot in this year's British Open at Royal Portrush.
