Kishan's Debut IPL Century Powers Sunrisers to Dominant Victory

Ishan Kishan announced his arrival at Sunrisers Hyderabad in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls to lead his team to a towering total of 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals. This was the second-highest score in the history of IPL.

Despite notable efforts by Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel for the Royals, their aggregate of 242 for 6 fell short of the target, handing a 44-run victory to Sunrisers. The match, with its thrilling pace and runs, highlighted the strategic error of Royals' decision to bowl first on a flat pitch.

In Kishan's commanding innings, aided by Travis Head's explosive start, Sunrisers set an imposing target. The Royals struggled with bowling, notably Jofra Archer, who recorded the tournament's most expensive figures. The result reiterated Kishan's potential, making a compelling case for his national side comeback.

