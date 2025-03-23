Left Menu

Kishan's Debut IPL Century Powers Sunrisers to Dominant Victory

Ishan Kishan's powerful 106 not out off 47 balls led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive 286/6, crushing Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. Despite strong efforts from Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel, the Royals couldn't chase the target, ending at 242/6. Kishan's performance marked a robust debut for the new franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:58 IST
Kishan's Debut IPL Century Powers Sunrisers to Dominant Victory
Ishan Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

Ishan Kishan announced his arrival at Sunrisers Hyderabad in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls to lead his team to a towering total of 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals. This was the second-highest score in the history of IPL.

Despite notable efforts by Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel for the Royals, their aggregate of 242 for 6 fell short of the target, handing a 44-run victory to Sunrisers. The match, with its thrilling pace and runs, highlighted the strategic error of Royals' decision to bowl first on a flat pitch.

In Kishan's commanding innings, aided by Travis Head's explosive start, Sunrisers set an imposing target. The Royals struggled with bowling, notably Jofra Archer, who recorded the tournament's most expensive figures. The result reiterated Kishan's potential, making a compelling case for his national side comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025