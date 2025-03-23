Kishan's Debut IPL Century Powers Sunrisers to Dominant Victory
Ishan Kishan's powerful 106 not out off 47 balls led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive 286/6, crushing Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. Despite strong efforts from Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel, the Royals couldn't chase the target, ending at 242/6. Kishan's performance marked a robust debut for the new franchise.
- Country:
- India
Ishan Kishan announced his arrival at Sunrisers Hyderabad in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls to lead his team to a towering total of 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals. This was the second-highest score in the history of IPL.
Despite notable efforts by Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel for the Royals, their aggregate of 242 for 6 fell short of the target, handing a 44-run victory to Sunrisers. The match, with its thrilling pace and runs, highlighted the strategic error of Royals' decision to bowl first on a flat pitch.
In Kishan's commanding innings, aided by Travis Head's explosive start, Sunrisers set an imposing target. The Royals struggled with bowling, notably Jofra Archer, who recorded the tournament's most expensive figures. The result reiterated Kishan's potential, making a compelling case for his national side comeback.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Charvi Bhatt Champions Cricket's Skyrocketing Popularity in the Middle East
Harleen Deol: Rising Star in Indian T20 Cricket
Debate Sparks Over Alleged Land Allotment to Sri Lankan Cricketer in Jammu and Kashmir
Rohit Sharma: The Heart of Indian Cricket's Success
Delhi Crime Branch Busts Major Cricket Betting Scandal in Karampura