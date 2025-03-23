Thrilling IPL 2025 Clash: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

The Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious in a high-stakes IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. With standout performances from Ishan Kishan, who remained unbeaten at 106, and Travis Head, who contributed 67, the Sunrisers set up a challenging target of 286 runs.

In response, the Rajasthan Royals made a valiant effort but could not surpass the total set by Hyderabad. Captain Sanju Samson scored a commendable 66, while Dhruv Jurel added a quick 70. Despite these efforts, the Royals fell short, finishing at 242 for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

The bowling department of Hyderabad played a crucial role, with efficient spells from Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana, picking up critical wickets at opportune moments. This victory highlights the competitive spirit and skillset demonstrated in this season of the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)