Uzbekistan's Narrow Victory: Indian Women's Team Falls Short

Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva scored the only goal, leading Uzbekistan to a 1-0 win over India in a FIFA International Friendly. The match, which saw strong performances from both sides, ended with Uzbekistan gaining the upper hand. India will have a chance for redemption in their next meeting on June 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:22 IST
In a tightly contested FIFA International Friendly, Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva's solitary goal gave Uzbekistan a narrow 1-0 victory over the Indian women's football team on Friday.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute after a goalless first half, securing a critical win for the host nation. India's resilience was evident throughout, with goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu playing a key role in the early defensive efforts.

Despite India's attempts to equalize, including standout performances from Soumya Guguloth and Dangmei Grace, Uzbekistan's defense held firm. India will look to bounce back in the second friendly meeting on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

