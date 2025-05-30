Uzbekistan's Narrow Victory: Indian Women's Team Falls Short
Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva scored the only goal, leading Uzbekistan to a 1-0 win over India in a FIFA International Friendly. The match, which saw strong performances from both sides, ended with Uzbekistan gaining the upper hand. India will have a chance for redemption in their next meeting on June 3.
In a tightly contested FIFA International Friendly, Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva's solitary goal gave Uzbekistan a narrow 1-0 victory over the Indian women's football team on Friday.
The breakthrough came in the 56th minute after a goalless first half, securing a critical win for the host nation. India's resilience was evident throughout, with goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu playing a key role in the early defensive efforts.
Despite India's attempts to equalize, including standout performances from Soumya Guguloth and Dangmei Grace, Uzbekistan's defense held firm. India will look to bounce back in the second friendly meeting on June 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- football
- India
- Uzbekistan
- international
- friendly
- Diyorakhon
- goal
- Panthoi
- Chhoon
- Grace
ALSO READ
Tapping the Potential of Birdwatching for Eco-Friendly Tourism
JK Tyre Pioneers Eco-Friendly Tyre Production in Chennai
Kenya Advances Nuclear Goals with IAEA Support, Eyes Community Inclusion
Global Call Intensifies to End Child Labour as 2025 Goal Slips Out of Reach
Delhi Moves Towards a Trade-Friendly Future: Traders' Welfare Board Announced