Uzbekistan's Narrow Victory: Indian Women's Team Falls Short

In a tightly contested FIFA International Friendly, Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva's solitary goal gave Uzbekistan a narrow 1-0 victory over the Indian women's football team on Friday.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute after a goalless first half, securing a critical win for the host nation. India's resilience was evident throughout, with goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu playing a key role in the early defensive efforts.

Despite India's attempts to equalize, including standout performances from Soumya Guguloth and Dangmei Grace, Uzbekistan's defense held firm. India will look to bounce back in the second friendly meeting on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)