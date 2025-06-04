Cagliari Bids Farewell to Survival Specialist Davide Nicola
Cagliari has parted ways with coach Davide Nicola, who helped secure the team's place in Serie A. Nicola, hired in July, successfully led the team to a 15th-place finish. Known for his expertise in avoiding relegation, Nicola has previously aided clubs like Empoli and Torino in staying in Italy's top flight.
