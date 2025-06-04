Left Menu

Cagliari Bids Farewell to Survival Specialist Davide Nicola

Cagliari has parted ways with coach Davide Nicola, who helped secure the team's place in Serie A. Nicola, hired in July, successfully led the team to a 15th-place finish. Known for his expertise in avoiding relegation, Nicola has previously aided clubs like Empoli and Torino in staying in Italy's top flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:49 IST
Cagliari has announced the departure of coach Davide Nicola, the man credited with ensuring their Serie A status for another year. Despite his success in navigating the relegation battles, Nicola's time with Cagliari ends as the club looks for new leadership.

Nichola was appointed in July as a replacement for Claudio Ranieri, signing a two-year contract. Under his guidance, Cagliari secured a 15th-place finish, sitting five points clear of the relegation zone.

Recognized as a relegation survival expert, Nicola's resume includes saving top-tier status for clubs such as Empoli, Salernitana, Torino, and Genoa. The club expressed gratitude for his dedication and hard work through the season in maintaining their place in the league.

