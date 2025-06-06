KL Rahul's Fiery Century Ignites India's Charge Against England Lions

KL Rahul made a formidable return to form with a dynamic century for India on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against England Lions on Friday in Northampton. The team shook up their lineup post the first Test, allowing Rahul to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran moved to third in the batting order. Despite wickets falling at the other end, courtesy of Chris Woakes, Rahul maintained his stance with determination.

The spectacular performance from Rahul was a calculated mix of aggression and defensive play. He paced his innings strategically, marking his century in the 56th over with a boundary to reach 99 before a single run carried him over the landmark. This stellar knock, achieved in 151 balls, is a promising indicator for the upcoming five Tests against England, beginning June 20 at Headingley.

As Rahul dominated with his bat, Dhruv Jurel showcased impressive consistency scoring yet another half-century. Jurel previously scored a powerful 94 in the first unofficial Test and followed it with another not-out 53. His 52 in this innings added to a crucial 121-run partnership with Rahul, significantly contributing to India's recovery. Jurel eventually fell to George Hill, who quickly followed by dismissing Rahul next, thanks to a catch by Emilio Gay, ending Rahul's innings on a high note at 116 runs, which featured 15 fours and a six.

(With inputs from agencies.)