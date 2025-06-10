Left Menu

Young Indian Hockey Stars Gear Up for International Challenge in Berlin

Experienced drag-flicker Araijeet Singh Hundal will captain a 24-member Indian junior men's hockey team in a 4-Nation Tournament in Berlin. The tournament, featuring Spain, Australia, and Germany, serves as a preparation for the Junior World Cup, offering valuable international experience for the developing players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:45 IST
Young Indian Hockey Stars Gear Up for International Challenge in Berlin
In an exciting venture, the seasoned drag-flicker Araijeet Singh Hundal is set to lead the young Indian junior men's hockey team in the 4-Nation Tournament to be held in Berlin starting June 21. This tournament not only serves as an international test but also a preparatory ground for the upcoming Junior World Cup slated for Chennai and Madurai later this year.

Taking place from June 21 to 25, and featuring formidable teams such as Spain, Australia, and hosts Germany, the event offers a rigorous competitive platform for the budding athletes. Former Indian goalkeeper and current junior men's coach, PR Sreejesh, emphasized the importance of this tournament as part of the preparation roadmap for the FIH Junior World Cup, underlining its role in player development.

Hundal, fresh off the 2023 Junior Asia Cup triumph, is backed by Vice-Captain Amir Ali. With the squads' composition striking a balance between youthful energy and seasoned potential, the tournament promises to be a vital learning experience, pushing the athletes to evolve tactically, physically, and mentally against top-tier international opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

