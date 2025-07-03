Left Menu

Tribute to Diogo Jota at Women's Euro 2025 Clash

A minute's silence will be held before the Women's Euro 2025 match between Portugal and Spain to honor Portuguese striker Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident. UEFA confirmed the tribute for Jota and his brother, André Silva. The match will take place in Bern.

Updated: 03-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:50 IST
A minute's silence is set to be observed at the Women's Euro 2025 match featuring Portugal and Spain, in memory of Portuguese men's national team forward Diogo Jota, UEFA announced. Jota tragically lost his life in a car accident, prompting this heartfelt tribute during the sporting event.

In a press release, the Portuguese Football Association revealed that they had formally requested this solemn observance before the game. The match, kicking off at 2100 CET in Bern, marks the opening game for both teams in Group B.

UEFA's announcement emphasized that all matches scheduled today and tomorrow as part of the Women's EURO 2025 will include a moment of silence. The football community joins in mourning the loss of Diogo Jota, as well as his brother André Silva, who also perished.

