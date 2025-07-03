Tribute to Diogo Jota at Women's Euro 2025 Clash

A minute's silence is set to be observed at the Women's Euro 2025 match featuring Portugal and Spain, in memory of Portuguese men's national team forward Diogo Jota, UEFA announced. Jota tragically lost his life in a car accident, prompting this heartfelt tribute during the sporting event.

In a press release, the Portuguese Football Association revealed that they had formally requested this solemn observance before the game. The match, kicking off at 2100 CET in Bern, marks the opening game for both teams in Group B.

UEFA's announcement emphasized that all matches scheduled today and tomorrow as part of the Women's EURO 2025 will include a moment of silence. The football community joins in mourning the loss of Diogo Jota, as well as his brother André Silva, who also perished.