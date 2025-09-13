New Zealand's Black Ferns Power Through to Semi-Finals

Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee delivered a standout performance, scoring two tries to help New Zealand secure a commanding 46-17 victory against South Africa in the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals at Sandy Park Saturday. Despite an early scare with limited possession, the defending champions showcased their prowess in the second half with multiple strategic plays.

The first half saw South Africa surprisingly competitive, holding New Zealand to a 10-10 tie by leveraging their forwards' strength. However, the dynamic New Zealand side, led by additional tries from Renee Holmes and Kaipo Olsen-Baker, overwhelmed their opponents. Theresa Setefano and Katelyn Vahaakolo also contributed to the scoreline as their swift ball movement exploited gaps in the opposition.

Secure in their victory, New Zealand looks ahead to the semi-finals in Bristol. They await the winner of the clash between Canada and Australia, determined to defend their title and continue their dominant form into the next stage.

