A Rat on the Field: Unexpected Visitor at World Cup Qualifier
During a World Cup qualifier between Wales and Belgium, a rat briefly delayed the match. The incident occurred with Belgium leading 2-1. The rat appeared near Belgium's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. Brennan Johnson from Wales chased it away as the match resumed with Belgium winning 4-2.
In an unusual turn of events, a rat momentarily interrupted the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Belgium. The incident unfolded as Belgium was ahead 2-1 in the second half, intriguing both players and fans alike.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spotted the unexpected visitor near his area but failed to catch it. In a light-hearted moment, Wales forward Brennan Johnson took it upon himself to clear the field, much to the amusement of the cheering crowd.
The match, interrupted just after a stoppage for a player's treatment, saw Belgium eventually triumph with a 4-2 victory, placing them at the top of Group J in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
