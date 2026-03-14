Kimi Antonelli: Breaking Records and Defying Doubts in Formula One

Italian teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli has set a new benchmark in Formula One by becoming the youngest driver to achieve pole position at a Grand Prix, a record achieved at the age of 19 years, six months, and 17 days. This remarkable feat was accomplished in China on Saturday.

Replacing the legendary Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Antonelli received high praise from the seven-time world champion himself. Hamilton, now with Ferrari, remarked, "A great record. It's going to take a while for someone to ever get close to that one." Antonelli's achievement breaks the previous record set by Sebastian Vettel.

Despite initial skepticism about Antonelli's ability to step into Hamilton's formidable shoes, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff reaffirmed faith in the Italian's talent. Antonelli's pole position, aided by unfortunate issues faced by teammate George Russell, could signal the start of a promising career for the young driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)