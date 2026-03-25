Navdeep Saini Joins KKR: A Dynamic Return to IPL 2026

Navdeep Saini has been announced as the replacement for Harshit Rana in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the upcoming IPL 2026, starting March 28. Rana is currently recovering from knee surgery, which also forced him to miss the T20 World Cup.

An official statement from the IPL confirmed that Saini, who has taken 23 wickets in 32 completed IPL matches, will join KKR for Rs 75 Lakh. Saini's international record for India stands at 23 wickets, making him a promising addition to the team.

In a parallel move, Kulwant Khejroliya will substitute for the injured Prithviraj Yarra in the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad. Khejroliya, who has previously played for GT, KKR, and RCB, has secured six IPL wickets and joins GT for INR 30 Lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)