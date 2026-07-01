Revolutionary Rules at World Cup: Enhancing Play with New Anti-Time-Wasting Measures

FIFA's introduction of new anti-time-wasting rules during the World Cup has been met with significant praise, according to Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina.

These rules include a five-second limit on goal kicks and throw-ins, as well as a stringent 10-second rule for player substitutions, dramatically enhancing the pace of the game. Collina noted these changes have been both effective and positively received by all stakeholders, with only one instance of a player failing to meet the substitution deadline during 72 group-stage matches.

Additionally, stricter rules on injured players exiting for treatment have led to fewer interruptions and a notable decrease in injuries. The five-second rule, although breached 15 times, has improved play efficiency. Referees and VAR also closely monitor tactical fouls, with coaches and players briefed on these parameters to ensure fair gameplay.