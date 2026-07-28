Star-studded Lineup for Revamped U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

The U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Championship promises excitement this year with a stellar lineup including Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic. Aimed at attracting top-tier singles talent, the revamped format returns for its second edition.

The championship will take place from Aug. 24 to 26, right before the singles main draw, following a successful reimagining of the event last year that saw sellout crowds. Entrants have until Aug. 17 to confirm participation, with the top six teams by combined singles rankings automatically advancing to the 16-team main draw.

The remaining slots include eight wildcard entries and two spots decided through a new qualifying round. Last year, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori claimed victory amidst some criticism from doubles specialists, proving that the event's new approach can attract big names and audiences alike.