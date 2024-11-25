Britain Urges NATO Unity Amid Russian Cyber Threats

British cabinet office minister Pat McFadden declared that Britain and its allies would not succumb to Russian cyber threats aimed at deterring support for Ukraine. He urged NATO to tighten their cybersecurity measures during a NATO Cyber Defence Conference in London.

McFadden emphasized that the alliance must bolster its efforts to deter any Russian influence over Western policies regarding Ukraine. Highlighting the urgency of the situation, he called for NATO to ramp up collective security and unveiled plans for a new AI Security Research Laboratory funded by Britain's government.

This initiative aims to harness AI to strengthen digital defenses, with the minister stressing that AI could be used against nations backing Ukraine. The effort reflects growing concerns about the weaponization of AI by adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)