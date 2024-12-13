Hikvision's Strategic Withdrawal from Xinjiang Contracts

Hikvision Digital Technology announced on Friday that its subsidiaries have withdrawn from five contracts with regional governments in China's Xinjiang region. The decision, revealed in an exchange filing, signals a notable change in the company's approach to its operations in the contentious area.

The move comes amidst ongoing debates surrounding ethical surveillance and increasing international scrutiny over China's treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The reasons behind the withdrawal were not specified in the filing.

Hikvision, renowned for its video surveillance technology, has been under pressure internationally to reassess its involvement in areas associated with alleged human rights violations. Observers are keenly watching how this strategic decision will impact the company's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)