Left Menu

Meta's Moderation Shift: A Gateway to Climate Misinformation?

Meta, Facebook's parent company, plans to end its agreements with US-based fact-checkers by 2025, potentially escalating climate misinformation on its platforms. Amidst growing regulatory pressure in regions like the EU, Meta's changes could allow false claims to spread more easily during climate-related crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:26 IST
Meta's Moderation Shift: A Gateway to Climate Misinformation?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is planning to end its fact-checking program by March 2025, a move that might open social media platforms to increased misinformation about climate change. This decision has raised concerns about the potential flood of misleading content during climate-driven disasters.

Meta had previously launched the Climate Science Information Centre to counteract misinformation, working with third-party fact-checkers to flag false posts. As agreements end, the company's algorithms may find it challenging to control viral misinformation, leaving users vulnerable to fake news and disinformation.

Amidst these changes, platforms like X have replaced established moderation tools with user-generated content tags. Despite public demand for false content moderation, tech companies appear to be shifting the responsibility to individual users, possibly worsening confusion during critical moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025