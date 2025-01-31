Left Menu

ISRO’s Geospatial Innovations: Pioneering India's Space Vision

ISRO's geospatial platforms are revolutionizing various sectors in India by aiding urban planning, judicial infrastructure, and rural development. The Economic Survey highlights the use of ISRO's Bhuvan platform in projects like MGNREGA and PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, underscoring the potential of geospatial technology in future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:49 IST
ISRO’s Geospatial Innovations: Pioneering India's Space Vision
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's geospatial platforms are fostering transformation across multiple sectors in India, according to the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Bhuvan platform is integral to rural initiatives such as MGNREGA, while aiding urban planning and electrical management in states like Maharashtra and Telangana.

With geospatial technology projected to become a trillion-dollar market by 2030, ISRO's advances strengthen India's global space exploration stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025