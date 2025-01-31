ISRO’s Geospatial Innovations: Pioneering India's Space Vision
ISRO's geospatial platforms are revolutionizing various sectors in India by aiding urban planning, judicial infrastructure, and rural development. The Economic Survey highlights the use of ISRO's Bhuvan platform in projects like MGNREGA and PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, underscoring the potential of geospatial technology in future growth.
ISRO's geospatial platforms are fostering transformation across multiple sectors in India, according to the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Bhuvan platform is integral to rural initiatives such as MGNREGA, while aiding urban planning and electrical management in states like Maharashtra and Telangana.
With geospatial technology projected to become a trillion-dollar market by 2030, ISRO's advances strengthen India's global space exploration stature.
