NATO and Poland Strengthen Alliance Amid Drone Skirmish
NATO is coordinating with Poland following the interception of drones that breached Polish airspace amid Russian offensives in Ukraine. NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, remains in communication with Polish authorities to address the incident and ensure regional security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO is coordinating with Poland after drones breached Polish airspace amid a Russian attack in western Ukraine, according to a spokesperson's statement on the social media platform X.
The incident has prompted alliance leaders to take swift action to assess the situation and respond accordingly.
NATO chief Mark Rutte remains in close contact with Polish leadership, underscoring the growing military cooperation between member states to address perceived threats in Eastern Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Poland
- drones
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Mark Rutte
- airspace
- security
- alliance
- cooperation
Advertisement