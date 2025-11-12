Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025: Uniting Innovators in Tech

AnitaB.org India has announced the 11th Grace Hopper Celebration India, a pivotal event for women and allies in technology set for 2025. This year's theme, 'Unbound,' promises to push the boundaries of innovation and inclusion.

The three-day technology summit will be held from December 2 to 4 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) in Bengaluru. This event will see participation from major industry players including Lloyds Technology Centre, NetApp, and IBM, among others.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org, emphasized the celebration's role in fostering possibility, progress, and purpose. She highlighted GHCI 25 as a platform for connection and learning, crucial in driving an innovative tech future.

