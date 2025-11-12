Left Menu

Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025: Uniting Innovators in Tech

AnitaB.org India announced the 2025 edition of Grace Hopper Celebration India, a significant event for women and allies in technology. Themed 'Unbound,' it will be held from December 2 to 4 in Bengaluru, featuring workshops and talks from top industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:04 IST
Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025: Uniting Innovators in Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AnitaB.org India has announced the 11th Grace Hopper Celebration India, a pivotal event for women and allies in technology set for 2025. This year's theme, 'Unbound,' promises to push the boundaries of innovation and inclusion.

The three-day technology summit will be held from December 2 to 4 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) in Bengaluru. This event will see participation from major industry players including Lloyds Technology Centre, NetApp, and IBM, among others.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org, emphasized the celebration's role in fostering possibility, progress, and purpose. She highlighted GHCI 25 as a platform for connection and learning, crucial in driving an innovative tech future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portsmouth Fans' High-Vis Derby Ruse Falls Flat

Portsmouth Fans' High-Vis Derby Ruse Falls Flat

 Global
2
Crackdown on Illegal Arms Supply: Arrest in Rohini

Crackdown on Illegal Arms Supply: Arrest in Rohini

 India
3
Allegations of Complicity: Epstein Claims Trump Knew

Allegations of Complicity: Epstein Claims Trump Knew

 United States
4
Union Cabinet observes two-minute silence as mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the blast near Red Fort on Monday.

Union Cabinet observes two-minute silence as mark of respect to those who lo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025