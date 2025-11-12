Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025: Uniting Innovators in Tech
AnitaB.org India announced the 2025 edition of Grace Hopper Celebration India, a significant event for women and allies in technology. Themed 'Unbound,' it will be held from December 2 to 4 in Bengaluru, featuring workshops and talks from top industry leaders.
- Country:
- India
AnitaB.org India has announced the 11th Grace Hopper Celebration India, a pivotal event for women and allies in technology set for 2025. This year's theme, 'Unbound,' promises to push the boundaries of innovation and inclusion.
The three-day technology summit will be held from December 2 to 4 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) in Bengaluru. This event will see participation from major industry players including Lloyds Technology Centre, NetApp, and IBM, among others.
Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org, emphasized the celebration's role in fostering possibility, progress, and purpose. She highlighted GHCI 25 as a platform for connection and learning, crucial in driving an innovative tech future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CSIR and NICDC Join Forces to Drive Innovation-Led Industrial Development
Balancing Tradition and Innovation: The Future of Seed Conservation
Sonatype Unveils AI Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, Boosting Global DevSecOps
Philips Smart Light Hub Illuminates Ahmedabad with Innovation
India's Hiring Surge: A Resurgence Fueled by Digital Innovation