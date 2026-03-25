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India's Urgent Quest for Self-Reliant Satellite Navigation

India's navigation system, NavIC, faces challenges after atomic clocks fail on crucial satellites, leaving security and strategic concerns. Only three satellites are currently operational, highlighting the need for self-reliance and strategic focus. Experts emphasize the risk posed by dependency on foreign systems like GPS, especially during conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:38 IST
India's Urgent Quest for Self-Reliant Satellite Navigation
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitious navigation satellite system, NavIC, has hit a major obstacle with the malfunction of atomic clocks on its satellites. This setback threatens the system's security and strategic utility, experts have warned.

Currently, three of the satellite constellation are operational, short of the ideal four required for optimal performance. Ananya Ray from ISRO emphasized the risk of relying on foreign systems during strategic operations.

The genesis of NavIC dates back to post-1999 Kargil War, aiming for strategic independence. However, ongoing mission delays and technological hiccups continue to challenge India's vision for a robust self-reliant satellite navigation system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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