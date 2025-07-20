India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's automobile exports have grown remarkably by 22% year-on-year in the first quarter of the fiscal year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reports. This growth sets a new record, driven primarily by the export of passenger vehicles along with significant increases in two-wheelers and commercial transportation options.

The first quarter witnessed total exports across various segments reaching 14,57,461 units, compared to 11,92,566 units in the same quarter last year. Passenger vehicles, in particular, noted a record export with 2,04,330 units, marking a 13% growth. The demand remained strong in notable markets like the Middle East and Latin America, as well as rejuvenated markets like Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Maruti Suzuki emerged as a key player with an impressive 37% increase in its export volume, while Hyundai Motor India registered a 13% growth. This upward trend extended to two-wheelers and commercial vehicles with respective increases of 23% and 23%, accompanied by a 34% rise in three-wheeler exports.