Diplomatic Ties Strengthen as Turkey and China Discuss Iran Conflict

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a crucial dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to address the war unfolding in Iran. The discussion, held via phone, aimed to explore pathways for immediate conflict resolution.

The conversations underscored the ministers' alignment on the urgency to end hostilities. According to a diplomatic source, both officials stressed this as an essential step towards regional stability.

Furthermore, Fidan and Wang Yi highlighted the critical importance of maintaining the continuous operation of transportation routes and the integrity of energy and supply chains, which are vital for minimizing the broader impact of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)