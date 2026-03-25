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Diplomatic Ties Strengthen as Turkey and China Discuss Iran Conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held discussions about the ongoing conflict in Iran, emphasizing the urgent need for peace. They highlighted the importance of maintaining transport, energy, and supply chains to mitigate the conflict's effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:25 IST
Diplomatic Ties Strengthen as Turkey and China Discuss Iran Conflict
Hakan Fidan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a crucial dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to address the war unfolding in Iran. The discussion, held via phone, aimed to explore pathways for immediate conflict resolution.

The conversations underscored the ministers' alignment on the urgency to end hostilities. According to a diplomatic source, both officials stressed this as an essential step towards regional stability.

Furthermore, Fidan and Wang Yi highlighted the critical importance of maintaining the continuous operation of transportation routes and the integrity of energy and supply chains, which are vital for minimizing the broader impact of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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