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Global Flight Disruptions: A Comprehensive Update

Global air travel is experiencing severe disruption due to the Iran conflict, resulting in the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. Numerous airlines, including Aegean, airBaltic, Air Canada, and many more, have canceled flights to key destinations in the affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:35 IST
Global Flight Disruptions: A Comprehensive Update
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Global air travel continues to face significant disruptions following the Iran conflict, which forced the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. This has led to widespread flight cancellations and alterations across various international airlines.

Prominent carriers like Greece's Aegean Airlines and Canada's Air Canada have canceled flights to key destinations such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Riyadh. Similarly, other airlines including airBaltic and Air France KLM have suspended operations to multiple airports in the region.

In response to the situation, airlines are adjusting their routes and schedules as per the evolving geopolitical climate. Despite attempts to accommodate demand for European routes, regional connectivity remains severely impacted as airlines navigate airspace restrictions and safety concerns.

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