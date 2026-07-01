High Seas Drama: Yachts Menaced by Small Armed Crafts Near Yemen

A Vessel Reported Being Approached By Multiple Small Craft With Several People On Board Bearing Small Arms

High seas drama unfolded near Yemen as vessels reported being approached by small armed crafts. The incidents occurred south of the port of Balhaf, with the first taking place 76 nautical miles away and the second 85 miles off the same location.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the safety of the crews involved in both incidents. The agency provided reassurance after the tense encounters, stating that no harm came to those onboard, and the ships could proceed with their journeys.

These events highlight the persistent threat of piracy and unauthorized boardings in the region, raising concerns among maritime operations and calling for heightened security measures.