Russia Tackles Fuel Shortages Swiftly

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak assured on Wednesday that Russia's domestic fuel market remains well-supplied despite reported shortages in some areas. He attributed the disruptions to supply chain issues but noted that oil majors are maintaining stable retail prices to manage the situation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Domestic Fuel Market Is Well Supplied With Gasoline And Diesel And Problems Are Quickly Being Tackled | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:11 IST
Russia Tackles Fuel Shortages Swiftly
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Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has reassured the public that the domestic fuel market is adequately supplied with gasoline and diesel. This announcement comes amidst widespread reports of fuel shortages.

Novak acknowledged that some filling stations are experiencing shortages due to supply chain disruptions. However, he emphasized that measures are being swiftly implemented to address these issues.

In his statement, the Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the role of major oil companies in stabilizing retail prices during this period, suggesting that effective management is crucial for maintaining market stability.

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