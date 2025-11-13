Left Menu

Celebrating Tribal Heritage: Uttar Pradesh's Commitment to Social Inclusion

Uttar Pradesh celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda during the Tribal Pride Fortnight in Lucknow. The state aims to promote social inclusion, education, and welfare of tribal communities while preserving their cultural identity. This involves integrating tribes with government schemes and development initiatives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated his government's commitment to fostering social inclusion and educational advancement for tribal communities while honoring their cultural contributions. Addressing the 'Janajatiya Bhagidari Utsav' in Lucknow, he emphasized the event's celebration of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary.

The fortnight-long celebration, running from November 1 to 15, was designed to honor tribal traditions and integrate these communities into mainstream development. As part of this commitment, the government introduced various initiatives, including scholarships, free hostels, and schools, significantly increasing educational participation among tribal youth.

Highlighting efforts to empower tribal communities, Adityanath detailed measures such as land rights registration, and access to essential services. The cultural festivities attracted representatives from 22 states, showcasing tribal diversity. Minister Aseem Arun praised Munda's historical impact, noting India's newfound awareness of his legacy since recognizing 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

