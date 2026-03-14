CPI Celebrates Centenary in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand unit of the CPI is set to commemorate the party's 100th anniversary in Ranchi. Key figures such as CPI national general secretary D Raja and ex-West Bengal minister Shivkumar Mukherjee will attend. Thousands of party workers will gather for the celebration at Ranchi’s Atal Vendor market.
- Country:
- India
In Ranchi, the Jharkhand unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will mark its centenary on Sunday, as confirmed by a party leader. This significant event will feature notable figures including CPI national general secretary D Raja and former West Bengal minister Shivkumar Mukherjee.
Founded on December 26, 1925, in Kanpur, the CPI is observing its 100-year milestone with festivities spanning from villages to panchayat and block levels. Although initially scheduled for February 22, the state-level event was postponed due to urban local body elections in Jharkhand.
Party supporters are expected to converge in large numbers at the Atal Vendor market in Ranchi, where the celebration is set to take place, as stated by CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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