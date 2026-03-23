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Government Budget: A Fictional Narrative?

TMC MP Saket Gokhale criticizes the NDA government's budget revisions, claiming a Rs 10 lakh crore discrepancy between presented estimates and revisions. Gokhale accuses the government of fictional budgeting, inadequate spending on key sectors, and prioritizing debt servicing over welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:35 IST
Government Budget: A Fictional Narrative?
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The NDA government's revised budget estimates have come under scrutiny as TMC MP Saket Gokhale criticized a near Rs 10 lakh crore discrepancy between initial and revised figures.

Gokhale highlighted significant reductions in spending for essential sectors like water, sanitation, and employment, underscoring a gap between budget claims and actual spending.

He expressed concerns over the government's financial priorities, alleging high debt servicing costs and an undeclared emergency in West Bengal, with accusations of bias against the BJP and Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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