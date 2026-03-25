Officials Assure Sufficient Fuel Supply Amidst Panic Fueled by Rumors in Bhopal and Indore

Bhopal and Indore authorities have moved to quell public anxiety over reported fuel shortages, confirming that enough petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks are available throughout the state. Bhopal Collector, Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, reassured citizens that prevailing rumors were baseless and urged against panic. He underlined active collaboration with fuel station operators to maintain smooth distribution.

"There's no cause for alarm or falling prey to misinformation. Petrol and diesel are sufficiently available, and we are consistently liaising with pump operators. Public should disregard misleading claims as ample fuel supply is accessible," Singh asserted, further clarifying that there's no issue with food grain availability either.

Meanwhile, Indore Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade convened with Collectors and district officials to assess the fuel supply scenario amid anxiety over potential scarcity. Following discussions, including a separate engagement with fuel distributors, he confirmed sustained inventory levels and promised uninterrupted supply. Khade cited social media rumors for the temporary surge in demand and assured strategic supply coordination to counter any shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)