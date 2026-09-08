Assam and Meghalaya Forge Path to Peaceful Connectivity
Assam and Meghalaya governments held a crucial meeting in Shillong to ensure the safe movement of vehicles amid border tensions. Key officials from both states discussed strategies to enhance security and mutual trust, reaffirming their commitment to seamless connectivity and strengthened bonds between the two regions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to address border tensions and ensure unhindered vehicular movement, the governments of Assam and Meghalaya convened a high-level meeting in Shillong on Tuesday. The meeting, spearheaded by Assam's Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar, was directed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Gathering at the State Convention Centre, key officials from both states, including representatives from seven Assam transport organizations and five from Meghalaya, engaged in discussions to enhance safety and coordination along the inter-state routes. This followed previous discussions held in Guwahati on August 22.
The talks focused on addressing incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles in Shillong on August 19, with both sides emphasizing the crucial need for ongoing dialogue and prompt action to foster security and prevent conflicts. The commitment to safe, secure, and seamless citizen movement emphasized the longstanding social and economic ties, as the states aim to strengthen friendship and connectivity.