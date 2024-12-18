Germany's Strategic Submarine Investment: A Modern Military Shift
Germany's budget committee approved a 4.7 billion euro purchase of submarines from ThyssenKrupp. Defence Minister Pistorius highlighted the deal among 38 major military projects approved, marking a historic military investment following Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. Germany aims to meet NATO's spending target, despite future funding uncertainties.
Germany's budget committee has greenlit the acquisition of four submarines from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, a deal amounting to 4.7 billion euros, or approximately $4.92 billion, the defense ministry announced on Wednesday.
According to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, the purchase is part of a total of 38 "25-million euro proposals" approved by the committee, illustrating a significant step in bolstering the country's military capabilities this year.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's declaration of a "Zeitenwende" following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine emphasized Germany's commitment to modernizing its military infrastructure, with the submarines purchase aligning with this historic strategic shift.
