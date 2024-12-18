Germany's Strategic Submarine Investment: A Modern Military Shift

Germany's budget committee has greenlit the acquisition of four submarines from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, a deal amounting to 4.7 billion euros, or approximately $4.92 billion, the defense ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, the purchase is part of a total of 38 "25-million euro proposals" approved by the committee, illustrating a significant step in bolstering the country's military capabilities this year.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's declaration of a "Zeitenwende" following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine emphasized Germany's commitment to modernizing its military infrastructure, with the submarines purchase aligning with this historic strategic shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)