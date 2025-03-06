Left Menu

Russia says it would regard European peacekeepers in Ukraine as official involvement by NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would regard European peacekeepers deployed to Ukraine as the official involvement of NATO forces in the war against Russia.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:16 IST
Russia says it would regard European peacekeepers in Ukraine as official involvement by NATO
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would consider the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine as NATO's official involvement in the war against Russia, according to Al Jazeera. The report also noted that several European leaders have suggested sending a European peacekeeping force to Ukraine once both sides reach a ceasefire agreement.

Al Jazeera further reported that French President Emmanuel Macron's speech, in which he labeled Russia a threat to both France and Europe, was described as "extremely confrontational." Macron's remarks hint at France's possible consideration of "continuing the war" and failed to address NATO's eastward expansion near Russia's borders. The conflict is viewed by some as a "proxy war between nuclear powers" -- the United States backing Ukraine and Russia, and many believe it must come to an end.

In response to U.S. Senator Marco Rubio's characterization of the Ukraine war as a 'proxy' conflict between the U.S. and Russia, the Kremlin agreed with Rubio's view, which aligns with Russian President Vladimir Putin's assessment. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia had long seen the war as a conflict between Russia and the U.S.-led West, describing it as a proxy war between the two nuclear powers. Peskov echoed Rubio's belief that this war needs to end.

Earlier, Macron had emphasized that Russian aggression "knows no borders" and posed a direct threat to Europe. As European Union leaders began emergency talks in Brussels, Macron reiterated his concerns. "Who can believe that this Russia of today will stop at Ukraine?" he asked in a televised address late Wednesday. In a post on X, Macron added, "Our generation will no longer receive the peace dividend. It is up to us to ensure that our children reap the dividends of our commitments tomorrow. So we will face it together" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

