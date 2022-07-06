Pak parliamentary panel endorses talks with TTP to end violence

A Pakistan parliamentary panel on Tuesday formally endorsed the talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to end the violence in the country, linking the final outcome of the dialogue with the approval of the government.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was held at the Parliament House. In addition to the provincial chief ministers, the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, the prime minister of Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the military leadership attended.

The meeting was briefed on national security issues and recent talks with the banned TTP, according to a statement by the PM office.

“With the support of the Afghan government and led by civilian and military officials, the Pakistani government is negotiating with the banned TTP within the framework of the Constitution of Pakistan to strengthen regional and internal peace,” according to the statement.

The meeting stated that the final results would be implemented after the completion of the procedure within the limits of the Constitution and the approval of the federal government.

“The Parliamentary Committee on National Security formally approved the process of negotiations and approved the formation of a 'Parliamentary Oversight Committee' which would be responsible for overseeing the process within constitutional limits,” the statement read.

The meeting acknowledged the importance of Grand National Reconciliation and declared the meeting was the first step towards it.

The meeting was held after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had raised objections over talks with the TTP, which was involved in the killing of Benazir Bhutto. The party had demanded that such talks should be held with the permission of the Parliament.

