Kremlin: Putin has no plans to speak to Erdogan yet - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:57 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to speak to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier, Erdogan, speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Vilnius, said Turkey could act as mediator between Moscow and Kyiv to reach a deal to end the fighting in Ukraine if the two parties made such a proposition.

Erdogan said last weekend that he had invited Putin to visit Turkey in August.

