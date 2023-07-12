Kremlin: Putin has no plans to speak to Erdogan yet - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to speak to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier, Erdogan, speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Vilnius, said Turkey could act as mediator between Moscow and Kyiv to reach a deal to end the fighting in Ukraine if the two parties made such a proposition.

Erdogan said last weekend that he had invited Putin to visit Turkey in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)