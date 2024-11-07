Strengthening Russia-North Korea Ties Raise Global Concerns

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed alarm over the deepening relationship between Russia and North Korea, highlighting potential security threats for Europe and the United States. Rutte stated that Russia's provision of advanced technology to North Korea, in exchange for military aid in the ongoing war against Ukraine, poses serious concerns not only for European NATO members but also for the United States.

These developments were discussed on Thursday as Rutte met with European leaders in Budapest. 'The exchange between Russia and North Korea is a direct threat to us,' Rutte emphasized, urging for a coordinated international response.

Rutte expressed his intention to discuss these emerging threats with Donald Trump, aiming to strengthen collective defense strategies to address the growing challenges posed by these nations' collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)