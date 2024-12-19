Left Menu

Ceasefire Confusion: Turkey, SDF at Odds Over Northern Syria

A Turkish defense official denied talks of a ceasefire deal with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria, countering U.S. claims. The SDF accused Turkey of disrupting peace efforts, while Turkey continues to view the SDF as a terrorist threat, planning further defensive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark contradiction to U.S. claims, a representative from Turkey's defense ministry has dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire agreement with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

U.S. officials had announced an extension of the ceasefire near Manbij, but Turkey insists it will not negotiate with groups it deems terrorist organizations. A Turkish official pointedly questioned the validity of the U.S. statement, suggesting it was a verbal misstep.

The SDF, in response, blamed Turkey for thwarting international peace efforts. They accused Turkish forces and their allies of persistently attacking the Kobani region, urging local citizens to arm themselves in defense as tensions remain high over north Syria's volatile security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

