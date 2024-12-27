NATO Ramps Up Baltic Sea Patrols Amid Cable Sabotage Probe

NATO is intensifying its military efforts in the Baltic Sea region as part of an investigation into potential sabotage of undersea cables by a ship with ties to Russia. Finnish authorities detained the vessel, Eagle S, to determine if it damaged crucial power and data cables linking Finland and Estonia.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that the alliance is focused on enhancing its presence, emphasizing the ongoing Finnish-led probe into possible Russian involvement. As tensions rise, Finland and Estonia have requested extra security measures from NATO, which already increased maritime patrols and deployed reconnaissance equipment.

The Eagle S, flagged in the Cook Islands, is suspected of damaging a power cable. Russia's use of shadow fleet tankers amid international sanctions has raised environmental and security concerns. Finnish authorities emphasize that the situation is controlled, but investigations continue while seeking stronger future responses under international maritime law.

(With inputs from agencies.)