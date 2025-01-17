A Century of Support: UK and Ukraine Forge 100-Year Pact Amid Ongoing Conflict

The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, signed a significant 100-year partnership agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, symbolizing enduring support amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. The announcement came shortly before Donald Trump assumes the US presidency, signaling potential shifts in military engagement policies on the continent.

Starmer's promise of cooperation extends to defense, particularly in maritime security and technology projects such as drones, critical to the war effort. The agreement includes a system to track Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia, underscoring the complications of the conflict. Meanwhile, Ukraine's closer alignment with the West continues to provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit marks Starmer's first trip to Ukraine in his current role, coinciding with European leaders' diplomatic efforts to strengthen Ukraine's position before Trump's inauguration. Amid escalating military activities, both nations seek battlefield advantages while ensuring future security guarantees and peace talks.

