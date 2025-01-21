Tamil Nadu Speaker's Bold Stand Against Governor's Overreach
In a dramatic walkout at the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Patna, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu criticized Governor R N Ravi for allegedly disrespecting the state's government and legislative assembly. He called for changes in the constitutional role of governors, highlighting federalism concerns.
In a bold move, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu walked out of a meeting in Patna, voicing strong concerns over Governor R N Ravi's perceived disrespect towards the state government and its legislative assembly. Speaker Appavu's protest occurred during the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference.
Appavu urged a re-evaluation of the constitutional role of governors, citing various commission recommendations for empowering state legislatures to remove governors. His remarks were struck from the conference record despite his insistence on the importance of this issue.
The Speaker criticized the Governor for overstepping his bounds and interfering with state governance, a situation Appavu claims undermines constitutional values and state autonomy. His comments spotlighted growing tension between state and union governments over federalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
