NATO Pushes for Increased Support for Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the urgency of escalating support for Ukraine to prevent a win for Russia, which could result in alliances with North Korea and China. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Rutte stressed the unfavorable shift in the frontline situation.
- Country:
- Switzerland
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday reinforced the necessity for increased backing of Ukraine, emphasizing the strategic importance of ensuring Russia does not emerge victorious. He indicated that a Russian triumph might encourage alliances with North Korea and China.
Rutte articulated these points while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring the critical nature of maintaining and enhancing current support levels for Ukraine amid ongoing challenges.
The urgency of the matter is highlighted by Rutte's observation that movements on the frontline are shifting unfavorably, necessitating immediate and potent international response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Mark Rutte
- Ukraine
- Russia
- support
- frontline
- World Economic Forum
- Davos
- North Korea
- China
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh conveys to Maldives defence minister India's readiness to support Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness.
Kejriwal Garners Support from TMC and SP for Delhi Assembly Elections
Manipur's Initiative: Skill Training for Youth and Support for Displaced Communities
Policybazaar's NRI Care Program Revolutionizes Elderly Support in India
Guarding Democracy: Urgent Plea to Continue Support for Ukraine