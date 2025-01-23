NATO Pushes for Increased Support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday reinforced the necessity for increased backing of Ukraine, emphasizing the strategic importance of ensuring Russia does not emerge victorious. He indicated that a Russian triumph might encourage alliances with North Korea and China.

Rutte articulated these points while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring the critical nature of maintaining and enhancing current support levels for Ukraine amid ongoing challenges.

The urgency of the matter is highlighted by Rutte's observation that movements on the frontline are shifting unfavorably, necessitating immediate and potent international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)